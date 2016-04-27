Stormwater survey in Annapolis

Jason Stick, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District geographer, performs a stormwater management survey in Annapolis, Maryland, April 27, 2016. This survey will help show the current capabilities and deficiencies of the stormwater system and is part of a variety of technical services and planning guidance through the Floodplain Management Services Program that the Baltimore District is providing to Annapolis to help them manage flooding and make decisions to mitigate for future flooding. (U.S. Army photo by Becca Nappi)
|04.27.2016
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
