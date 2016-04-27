(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Stormwater survey in Annapolis [Image 3 of 3]

    Stormwater survey in Annapolis

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2016

    Photo by Rebecca A Nappi 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Jason Stick, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District geographer, performs a stormwater management survey in Annapolis, Maryland, April 27, 2016. This survey will help show the current capabilities and deficiencies of the stormwater system and is part of a variety of technical services and planning guidance through the Floodplain Management Services Program that the Baltimore District is providing to Annapolis to help them manage flooding and make decisions to mitigate for future flooding. (U.S. Army photo by Becca Nappi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2016
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 10:35
    Photo ID: 3126416
    VIRIN: 160427-D-HF386-154
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stormwater survey in Annapolis [Image 1 of 3], by Rebecca A Nappi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Fleet Week 2016 aboard the Linthicum
    Dredge CURRITUCK conducts maintenance dredging in Ocean City
    Stormwater survey in Annapolis

    TAGS

    mapping
    survey
    Corps of Engineers
    flooding
    map
    management
    Annapolis
    Maryland
    Army
    flood
    floodplain
    stormwater
    FPMS
    technical services

