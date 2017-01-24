Florida Air National Guard pilots train the force

Air Force Lt. Col. Scott “Gaucho” Charlton rockets into the sky in his F-35A Lightning II at Eglin Air Force Base January 24, 2017. Charlton is one of two Florida Air National Guard pilots who teach aviators how to fly the Department of Defense’s newest aircraft.

Date Taken: 01.24.2017
Location: FL, US