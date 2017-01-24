(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Florida Air National Guard pilots train the force [Image 2 of 3]

    Florida Air National Guard pilots train the force

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Milbrodt 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Air Force Lt. Col. Scott “Gaucho” Charlton taxies his F-35A Lightning II towards the runway at Eglin Air Force Base January 24, 2017. Charlton is one of two Florida Air National Guard pilots who teach aviators how to fly the F-35.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 09:18
    Photo ID: 3126289
    VIRIN: 170124-Z-LQ174-036
    Resolution: 6016x2751
    Size: 8.82 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida Air National Guard pilots train the force [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Christopher Milbrodt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    F-35
    Eglin AFB
    Florida Air National Guard
    FLANG
    We Work For You

