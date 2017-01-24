Air Force Lt. Col. Scott “Gaucho” Charlton taxies his F-35A Lightning II towards the runway at Eglin Air Force Base January 24, 2017. Charlton is one of two Florida Air National Guard pilots who teach aviators how to fly the F-35.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 09:18 Photo ID: 3126289 VIRIN: 170124-Z-LQ174-036 Resolution: 6016x2751 Size: 8.82 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Florida Air National Guard pilots train the force [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Christopher Milbrodt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.