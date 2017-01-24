Florida Air National Guard pilots Lt. Col. Scott “Gaucho” Charlton (Left) and Maj. John “Rocky” MacRae (Right) stand in front of the F-35A Lightning II at Eglin Air Force Base January 24, 2017. Gaucho and Rocky are both F-35 instructor pilots with the 58th Fighter Squadron based at Eglin and are responsible for teaching pilots how to fly the Department of Defense’s newest aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 09:18
|Photo ID:
|3126276
|VIRIN:
|170124-Z-LQ174-174
|Resolution:
|4016x5665
|Size:
|11.14 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Florida Air National Guard pilots train the force [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Christopher Milbrodt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
