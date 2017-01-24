Florida Air National Guard pilots train the force

Florida Air National Guard pilots Lt. Col. Scott “Gaucho” Charlton (Left) and Maj. John “Rocky” MacRae (Right) stand in front of the F-35A Lightning II at Eglin Air Force Base January 24, 2017. Gaucho and Rocky are both F-35 instructor pilots with the 58th Fighter Squadron based at Eglin and are responsible for teaching pilots how to fly the Department of Defense’s newest aircraft.

