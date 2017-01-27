Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with Sgt. Maj. of the Army Dan Daily before a working breakfast with Secretary of Defense James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2017.(DoD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 09:13
|Photo ID:
|3126287
|VIRIN:
|170127-D-PB383-001
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SECDEF Meets With Senior Enlisted Leaders [Image 1 of 7], by PO2 Dominique Pineiro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
