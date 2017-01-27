(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SECDEF Meets With Senior Enlisted Leaders [Image 7 of 7]

    SECDEF Meets With Senior Enlisted Leaders

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique Pineiro 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    Secretary of Defense James Mattis meets with the Senior Enlisted Leaders of the Armed Forces during a working breakfast at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2017.(DoD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 09:13
    Photo ID: 3126275
    VIRIN: 170127-D-PB383-007
    Resolution: 2000x1429
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Meets With Senior Enlisted Leaders [Image 1 of 7], by PO2 Dominique Pineiro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Chairman
    Joseph F. Dunford
    Joint Staff
    Inauguration
    Navy
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Army
    Donald Trump
    Joseph F. Dunford Jr.
    General Dunford
    Joe Dunford
    19th CJCS
    DJT

