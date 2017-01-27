Secretary of Defense James Mattis speaks with Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Senior Enlisted Leaders of the Armed Forces before a working breakfast at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2017.(DoD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/Released)
This work, SECDEF Meets With Senior Enlisted Leaders [Image 1 of 7], by PO2 Dominique Pineiro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
