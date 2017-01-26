(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Knowledge exchange, firefighter with maintenance [Image 1 of 3]

    Knowledge exchange, firefighter with maintenance

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Stratton 

    35 Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shaquille Montague, left, a firefighter with the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, watches as Senior Airman Kelci Vo, an aerospace ground equipment journeyman with the 35th Maintenance Squadron, charges a diode for a M32A-60A gas turbine generator during Misawa’s first-ever career field exchange and shadow program at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2017. The generator is a 35th MXS AGE flight asset used to troubleshoot F-16 Fighting Falcons prior to takeoff. Montague joined five other Airmen who took part in Misawa’s first-ever career field exchange and shadow program. The initiative affords service members of all ranks from across the installation an opportunity to live a day in another’s boots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Knowledge exchange, firefighter with maintenance [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Benjamin Stratton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Knowledge exchange, firefighter with maintenance
    Taking charge, firefighter ignites diode
    A firefighter’s breathe

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Career field exchange offers day in neighbor’s boots

