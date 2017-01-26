Knowledge exchange, firefighter with maintenance

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shaquille Montague, left, a firefighter with the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, watches as Senior Airman Kelci Vo, an aerospace ground equipment journeyman with the 35th Maintenance Squadron, charges a diode for a M32A-60A gas turbine generator during Misawa’s first-ever career field exchange and shadow program at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2017. The generator is a 35th MXS AGE flight asset used to troubleshoot F-16 Fighting Falcons prior to takeoff. Montague joined five other Airmen who took part in Misawa’s first-ever career field exchange and shadow program. The initiative affords service members of all ranks from across the installation an opportunity to live a day in another’s boots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton)
|01.26.2017
|01.26.2017 22:16
|3125363
|170126-F-JF989-042
|6448x4299
|4.01 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
|0
Career field exchange offers day in neighbor’s boots
