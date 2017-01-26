(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A firefighter's breathe [Image 3 of 3]

    A firefighter’s breathe

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Stratton 

    35 Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daronda Marsh, right, a customer support technician with the 35th Force Support Squadron, straps on and checks the seal of her self-contained breathing apparatus, or SCBA, as Airman 1st Class Thomas Ulrich, left, a firefighter with the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, walks her through the process at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2017. Marsh jumped at the opportunity to join five other Airmen who took part in Misawa’s first-ever career field exchange and shadow program. The initiative affords service members of all ranks from across the installation an opportunity to live a day in another’s boots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 22:16
    Photo ID: 3125358
    VIRIN: 170126-F-JF989-038
    Resolution: 2973x4460
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A firefighter’s breathe [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Benjamin Stratton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

