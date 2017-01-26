A firefighter’s breathe

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daronda Marsh, right, a customer support technician with the 35th Force Support Squadron, straps on and checks the seal of her self-contained breathing apparatus, or SCBA, as Airman 1st Class Thomas Ulrich, left, a firefighter with the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, walks her through the process at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2017. Marsh jumped at the opportunity to join five other Airmen who took part in Misawa’s first-ever career field exchange and shadow program. The initiative affords service members of all ranks from across the installation an opportunity to live a day in another’s boots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton)

