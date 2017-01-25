Lt. Col. Stephen Murphy, Nashville District commander talks about work at Chickamauga lock with Brig. Gen. Mark Toy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division commander about work to the construction site at Chickamauga Lock in Chattanooga, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 21:44
|Photo ID:
|3125329
|VIRIN:
|170125-A-BO243-006
|Resolution:
|2100x1402
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|CHATTANOOGA, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gen. Toy visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project [Image 1 of 3], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Gen. Toy visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project
LEAVE A COMMENT