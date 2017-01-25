(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gen. Toy visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project [Image 2 of 3]

    Gen. Toy visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project

    CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Chickamauga Lock Superintendent, Tommie Long and Chickamauga Project Manager Adam Walker, explain work at the project site to Brig. Gen. Mark Toy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division commander at Chickamauga Lock in Chattanooga, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2017.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 21:44
    Photo ID: 3125331
    VIRIN: 170125-A-BO243-006
    Resolution: 2100x1402
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Toy visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project [Image 1 of 3], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    navigation
    Tennessee
    closure
    Corps of Engineers
    corps
    Toy
    repairs
    maintenance
    Chattanooga
    Rankin
    Chickamauga Lock
    Tennessee River
    TVA
    Tennessee Valley authority
    Nashville District
    Mark Rankin
    Miter Gate

