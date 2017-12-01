M-ATV: Protecting the warfighter

One of several Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All Terrain Vehicles, or M-ATV, sits awaiting a road test after going through an intensive upgrade of armor and systems at Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command, on the Yermo Annex of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow Jan. 12. The M-ATV is the latest incarnation of the MRAP vehicles designed to enhance protection for the occupants of the crew cab in the event an improvised explosive device detonates under the vehicle.

