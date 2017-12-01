(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    M-ATV: Protecting the warfighter [Image 3 of 5]

    M-ATV: Protecting the warfighter

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Keith Hayes 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Dustin Wiley, originally from Riverside, Calif., and a wheeled mechanic at Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command, works on the engine that powers the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All Terrain Vehicles, or M-ATV, currently being repaired and upgraded at the Plant Jan. 12. Wiley is a former Army National Guardsman who served in Afghanistan as a mechanic. He said he has driven and worked on the M-ATVs and knows the heavily built troops transports save lives.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M-ATV: Protecting the warfighter [Image 1 of 5], by Keith Hayes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

