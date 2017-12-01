Dustin Wiley, originally from Riverside, Calif., and a wheeled mechanic at Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command, works on the engine that powers the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All Terrain Vehicles, or M-ATV, currently being repaired and upgraded at the Plant Jan. 12. Wiley is a former Army National Guardsman who served in Afghanistan as a mechanic. He said he has driven and worked on the M-ATVs and knows the heavily built troops transports save lives.
M-ATV: Protecting the warfighter
