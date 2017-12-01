On a rare rainy Mojave Desert day, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All Terrain Vehicles, or M-ATV, have finished their upgrades and armor improvements and await road testing at Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command, on the Yermo Annex of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Jan. 12. The specialized vehicles are favored for troop transporting in the mountainous country of Afghanistan. The turret atop the M-ATV marks this as a Marine Corps variant of the MRAP.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 18:01
|Photo ID:
|3125142
|VIRIN:
|170112-M-TR039-0050
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|13.01 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, M-ATV: Protecting the warfighter [Image 1 of 5], by Keith Hayes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
