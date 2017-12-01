(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    M-ATV: Protecting the warfighter [Image 1 of 5]

    M-ATV: Protecting the warfighter

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Keith Hayes 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    On a rare rainy Mojave Desert day, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All Terrain Vehicles, or M-ATV, have finished their upgrades and armor improvements and await road testing at Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command, on the Yermo Annex of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Jan. 12. The specialized vehicles are favored for troop transporting in the mountainous country of Afghanistan. The turret atop the M-ATV marks this as a Marine Corps variant of the MRAP.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 18:01
    Photo ID: 3125142
    VIRIN: 170112-M-TR039-0050
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 13.01 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M-ATV: Protecting the warfighter [Image 1 of 5], by Keith Hayes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

