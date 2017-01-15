U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 1st Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, take aim at opposition forces, during Decisive Action Rotation 17-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 15, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. JD Sacharok, Operations Group, National Training Center)
|01.15.2017
|01.26.2017 16:40
|3125059
|170114-A-CJ700-014
|5319x3546
|10.74 MB
|FT. IRWIN, CA, US
This work, Bound and Fire [Image 1 of 10], by SPC JD Sacharok, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
