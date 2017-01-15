(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bound and Fire [Image 1 of 10]

    Bound and Fire

    FT. IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2017

    Photo by Spc. JD Sacharok 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 1st Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, take aim at opposition forces, during Decisive Action Rotation 17-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 15, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. JD Sacharok, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 16:40
    Photo ID: 3125059
    VIRIN: 170114-A-CJ700-014
    Resolution: 5319x3546
    Size: 10.74 MB
    Location: FT. IRWIN, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bound and Fire [Image 1 of 10], by SPC JD Sacharok, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Bound and Fire
    Hold the Line
    Battle Cry
    A Trek through the Desolate
    Protecting the Engineer
    Silhouetted while Clearing
    Security from a 1st Floor Window
    Taken into Custody
    Returning to Cover
    Running Back to Cover

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Line
    Soldiers
    Infantry
    Dismounted
    Bounding

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT