Security from a 1st Floor Window

A U.S. Soldier, assigned to 1st Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, guards the perimeter of a secure building, during Decisive Action Rotation 17-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan 13, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. JD Sacharok, Operations Group, National Training Center)

