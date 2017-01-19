(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Trek through the Desolate [Image 4 of 10]

    A Trek through the Desolate

    FT. IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Spc. JD Sacharok 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, moves to another fighting position during Decisive Action Rotation 17-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 19, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. JD Sacharok, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Trek through the Desolate [Image 1 of 10], by SPC JD Sacharok, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

