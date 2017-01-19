(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    From Point A to B [Image 1 of 3]

    From Point A to B

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonathan Book, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, removes cargo containers from the back of a tractor-trailer using a 10k all-terrain vehicle Jan. 19, 2017, at a vehicle depot on Kadena Air Base, Japan. Vehicle operators are trained to recover wrecked vehicles and move heavy equipment in specialized vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 02:57
    Photo ID: 3124112
    VIRIN: 170119-F-ZC102-2016
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Point A to B [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    From Point A to B
    From Point A to B
    From Point A to B

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Point A to B: Vehicle Operators get the mission where it needs to be

    TAGS

    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Omari Bernard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT