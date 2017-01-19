U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonathan Book, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, removes cargo containers from the back of a tractor-trailer using a 10k all-terrain vehicle Jan. 19, 2017, at a vehicle depot on Kadena Air Base, Japan. Vehicle operators are trained to recover wrecked vehicles and move heavy equipment in specialized vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 02:57
|Photo ID:
|3124112
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-ZC102-2016
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, From Point A to B [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
From Point A to B: Vehicle Operators get the mission where it needs to be
LEAVE A COMMENT