From Point A to B

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonathan Book, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, removes cargo containers from the back of a tractor-trailer using a 10k all-terrain vehicle Jan. 19, 2017, at a vehicle depot on Kadena Air Base, Japan. Vehicle operators are trained to recover wrecked vehicles and move heavy equipment in specialized vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

