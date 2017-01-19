(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    From Point A to B [Image 3 of 3]

    From Point A to B

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operators unload a 10k all-terrain vehicle from the back of a tractor-trailer Jan. 19, 2017, at a vehicle depot on Kadena Air Base, Japan. Vehicle operators train night and day to move equipment quickly and safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 02:57
    Photo ID: 3124108
    VIRIN: 170119-F-ZC102-2001
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Point A to B [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TAGS

    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Omari Bernard

