From Point A to B

U.S. Air Force 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operators unload a 10k all-terrain vehicle from the back of a tractor-trailer Jan. 19, 2017, at a vehicle depot on Kadena Air Base, Japan. Vehicle operators train night and day to move equipment quickly and safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

