U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonathan Book, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, operates a 10k all-terrain vehicle Jan. 19, 2017, at a vehicle depot on Kadena Air Base, Japan. Vehicle operators stationed on Kadena are trained and qualified to operate up to 15 different types of vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)
|01.19.2017
|01.26.2017 02:57
|3124110
|170119-F-ZC102-2010
|4016x6016
|2.84 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
|0
This work, From Point A to B [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
From Point A to B: Vehicle Operators get the mission where it needs to be
