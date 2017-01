CSAR teams kick off PAC-T 17-1

An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron takes off for a training mission at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 25, 2017. Several A-10s were flown in the mission, which was part of Exercise Pacific Thunder 17-1 and also the first night mission in the history of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo)

