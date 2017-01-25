CSAR teams kick off PAC-T 17-1

An Airman assigned to the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Unit pre-flights an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 25, 2017. The A-10 was prepped for a night flight as part of Exercise Pacific Thunder 17-1, a combat search and rescue exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo)

