An Airman assigned to the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Unit pre-flights an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 25, 2017. The A-10 was prepped for a night flight as part of Exercise Pacific Thunder 17-1, a combat search and rescue exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo)
This work, CSAR teams kick off PAC-T 17-1 [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
