(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CSAR teams kick off PAC-T 17-1 [Image 2 of 3]

    CSAR teams kick off PAC-T 17-1

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron is run through a final check before takeoff at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 25, 2017. Several A-10s were flown in the mission, which was part of Exercise Pacific Thunder 17-1 and also the first night mission in the history of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 23:41
    Photo ID: 3123701
    VIRIN: 170125-F-AM292-062
    Resolution: 5020x2824
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAR teams kick off PAC-T 17-1 [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    CSAR teams kick off PAC-T 17-1
    CSAR teams kick off PAC-T 17-1
    CSAR teams kick off PAC-T 17-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CSAR teams kick off PAC-T 17-1

    TAGS

    night
    Korea
    ops
    CSAR
    A-10
    combat search and rescue
    Osan
    Air Force
    Thunderbolt

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT