170122-N-SR567-002 CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Jan. 26, 2017) The Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae (CFAC) choir sing hymns during a live-streaming of the Sunday Protestant service. The Chinhae chapel is the only U.S. Navy chapel in the Republic of Korea and is the first military installation to offer live-stream services to military personnel through Facebook. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley J. Breedlove)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 22:44
|Photo ID:
|3123658
|VIRIN:
|170122-N-SR567-002
|Resolution:
|4080x2550
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|CHINHAE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Login and Worship, the Only U.S. Navy Korea Chapel is Now Live [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Wesley Breedlove, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Login and Worship, the Only U.S. Navy Korea Chapel is Now Live
