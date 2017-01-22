Login and Worship, the Only U.S. Navy Korea Chapel is Now Live

170122-N-SR567-002 CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Jan. 26, 2017) The Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae (CFAC) choir sing hymns during a live-streaming of the Sunday Protestant service. The Chinhae chapel is the only U.S. Navy chapel in the Republic of Korea and is the first military installation to offer live-stream services to military personnel through Facebook. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley J. Breedlove)

