(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Login and Worship, the Only U.S. Navy Korea Chapel is Now Live [Image 2 of 2]

    Login and Worship, the Only U.S. Navy Korea Chapel is Now Live

    CHINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wesley Breedlove 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    170122-N-SR567-001 CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Jan. 26, 2017) A U.S. Sailor controls the camera and audio during a sermon from Father Mark Chung, a civilian contract Catholic Priest, at the U.S. Navy chapel located on Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae. The Chinhae chapel is the only U.S. Navy chapel in the Republic of Korea and is the first military installation to offer live-stream services to military personnel through Facebook. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley J. Breedlove)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 22:44
    Photo ID: 3123657
    VIRIN: 170122-N-SR567-001
    Resolution: 1600x1161
    Size: 758.42 KB
    Location: CHINHAE, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Login and Worship, the Only U.S. Navy Korea Chapel is Now Live [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Wesley Breedlove, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Login and Worship, the Only U.S. Navy Korea Chapel is Now Live
    Login and Worship, the Only U.S. Navy Korea Chapel is Now Live

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Login and Worship, the Only U.S. Navy Korea Chapel is Now Live

    TAGS

    Marine
    7th Fleet
    HM-14
    navy
    ROK
    USN
    Republic of Korea
    Vanguard
    CNFK
    Pohang
    Wesley J. Breedlove

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT