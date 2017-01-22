Login and Worship, the Only U.S. Navy Korea Chapel is Now Live

170122-N-SR567-001 CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Jan. 26, 2017) A U.S. Sailor controls the camera and audio during a sermon from Father Mark Chung, a civilian contract Catholic Priest, at the U.S. Navy chapel located on Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae. The Chinhae chapel is the only U.S. Navy chapel in the Republic of Korea and is the first military installation to offer live-stream services to military personnel through Facebook. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley J. Breedlove)

