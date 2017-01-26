Login and Worship, the Only U.S. Navy Korea Chapel is Now Live

CHINHAE, Korea (NNS) – The only U.S. Navy Chapel in Korea made history when it began live-streaming all religious services, Jan. 8, 2017.



The service, created to better support the growing Navy community living in Korea without English speaking religious services, enables anyone with a Facebook account and internet to participate in any planned Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae (CFAC) chapel's service.



"The goal is to spread the good news and teach the word," said Zumwalt. "We are brought up to be fishermen, and the more we got into this project, the bigger our net became, and it became apparent streaming was the right solution."



For Sailors, Marines, and family members living and serving in local communities such as Busan and Pohang, the new capability helps meet the spiritual needs of worshippers living in Korea.



"I think it is great," said Johnna Johnson, ombudsman for Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea. "Chinhae is one-hour away from Busan, and it is challenging for families to drive there, so this is a fantastic service. Nothing beats the fellowship of being there in person, but this is an amazing next best thing."



Zumwalt said the streaming service is just one piece of a comprehensive plan to ensure every Sailor, Marine, and family member can attend religious services throughout the Korean Peninsula.



"Father Mark Chung [a civilian Catholic Priest] and I will regularly drive to distant locations to offer services, and our chapel provides and an extensive list of English speaking services in the communities for those wanting a civilian church.



"We want your faith to grow while you are working and living in Korea, so regardless of your location our goal is to give you the option of service," said Zumwalt.



Located on the southeastern coast of the Republic of Korea, Commander Fleet Activities Chinhae is the only U.S. Navy installation on Asia's mainland, providing service and operational support to the fleet and strengthening the U.S.-Republic of Korea alliance.



To participate in future services, like and follow the CFAC Chapel at www.facebook.com/ChinhaeNavyChapel.

