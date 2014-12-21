Meet your Army: Kansas City Native Command Sgt. Major Binford speaks the importance of mentoring and developing leaders

CSM Binford with daughter, Tiffany, wife, Eileen, and son Austin, as they pose with Mark Hall-Patton, the administrator for the Clark County Museum and contributor to the Las Vegas based show, "Pawn Stars."



Military service and advanced education are strong traditions in his family. Tiffany is a freshman at Washington State University, Pullman, and Austin is a military policeman stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.



Binford has two more sons not shown. His son Scott works in private industry near Cincinnati, OH and their son, Beau is in the U.S. Navy currently stationed in Japan.



Beau and his wife, Keely brought Greg and Eileen their first grandchild, Leia, in summer 2016.

