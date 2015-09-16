Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Binford, Senior Enlisted advisor of the 8th TSC, mockingly mans the helm of a Landing Craft Utility (LCU) while visiting 8th TSC Soldiers in at Naha pier in Okinawa, Japan.
The LCU-2000 watercraft provide intra-theater movement of containerized, break-bulk, and cargo to improved or degraded ports, bare beach, and inland water terminals.
LCUs have been critical in supporting missions in the Pacific theater, including U.S. Army Pacific’s Pacific Pathways.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2015
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 18:59
|Photo ID:
|3123513
|VIRIN:
|170125-A-ZZ999-005
|Resolution:
|2448x3264
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Meet your Army: Kansas City Native Command Sgt. Major Binford speaks the importance of mentoring and developing leaders [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jon Heinrich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Meet your Army: Kansas City Native Command Sgt. Major Binford speaks the importance of mentoring and developing leaders
