    Meet your Army: Kansas City Native Command Sgt. Major Binford speaks the importance of mentoring and developing leaders

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2015

    Photo by Sgt. Jon Heinrich 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Binford, Senior Enlisted advisor of the 8th TSC, mockingly mans the helm of a Landing Craft Utility (LCU) while visiting 8th TSC Soldiers in at Naha pier in Okinawa, Japan.

    The LCU-2000 watercraft provide intra-theater movement of containerized, break-bulk, and cargo to improved or degraded ports, bare beach, and inland water terminals.

    LCUs have been critical in supporting missions in the Pacific theater, including U.S. Army Pacific’s Pacific Pathways.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet your Army: Kansas City Native Command Sgt. Major Binford speaks the importance of mentoring and developing leaders [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jon Heinrich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

