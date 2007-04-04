Meet your Army: Kansas City Native Command Sgt. Major Binford speaks the importance of mentoring and developing leaders

1SG Binford being "stuck" by his Soldiers during the Combat Lifesaver's Course at COB Speicher, Iraq in 2007.
By leading from the front during the training, his company achieved a 98% CLS qualification rate within just the first few months of their deployment.
