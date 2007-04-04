1SG Binford being "stuck" by his Soldiers during the Combat Lifesaver's Course at COB Speicher, Iraq in 2007.



By leading from the front during the training, his company achieved a 98% CLS qualification rate within just the first few months of their deployment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2007 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 18:59 Photo ID: 3123511 VIRIN: 170125-A-ZZ999-003 Resolution: 2592x1944 Size: 922.09 KB Location: COMBAT OUTPOST SPEICHER, IQ Hometown: KANSAS CITY, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet your Army: Kansas City Native Command Sgt. Major Binford speaks the importance of mentoring and developing leaders [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.