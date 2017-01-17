(From left) Col. John A. Smyrski III, commander, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Dr. Michael Williams, director of the African American Studies Program, University of Texas at El Paso, and Command Sgt. Maj. Donald George, command sergeant major, WBAMC cut a cake in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Alexis St. Martin Dining Facility, Jan. 17.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 18:11
|Photo ID:
|3123492
|VIRIN:
|170117-A-EK666-277
|Resolution:
|3117x2226
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WBAMC holds MLK Day observance [Image 1 of 4], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
WBAMC holds MLK Day observance
LEAVE A COMMENT