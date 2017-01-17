(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WBAMC holds MLK Day observance

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center Public Affairs Office

    (From left) Col. John A. Smyrski III, commander, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Dr. Michael Williams, director of the African American Studies Program, University of Texas at El Paso, and Command Sgt. Maj. Donald George, command sergeant major, WBAMC cut a cake in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Alexis St. Martin Dining Facility, Jan. 17.

