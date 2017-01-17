Date Taken: 01.17.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 18:11 Photo ID: 3123487 VIRIN: 170117-A-EK666-430 Resolution: 3517x2344 Size: 4.15 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, WBAMC holds MLK Day observance [Image 1 of 4], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.