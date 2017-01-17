WBAMC holds MLK Day observance

Command Sgt. Maj. Donald George (left), command sergeant major, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, and Col. John A. Smyrski III, commander, WBAMC, present a token of appreciation to Dr. Michael Williams, director of the African American Studies Program, University of Texas at El Paso, for his presentation to an audience of WBAMC Soldiers and staff during WBAMC’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance at the Clinical Assembly Room, Jan. 17.

