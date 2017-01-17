(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WBAMC holds MLK Day observance [Image 2 of 4]

    WBAMC holds MLK Day observance

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. Donald George (left), command sergeant major, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, and Col. John A. Smyrski III, commander, WBAMC, present a token of appreciation to Dr. Michael Williams, director of the African American Studies Program, University of Texas at El Paso, for his presentation to an audience of WBAMC Soldiers and staff during WBAMC’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance at the Clinical Assembly Room, Jan. 17.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 18:11
    Photo ID: 3123490
    VIRIN: 170117-A-EK666-355
    Resolution: 2603x1859
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WBAMC holds MLK Day observance [Image 1 of 4], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Soldier
    Fort Bliss
    Observance
    MLK Day
    William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    WBAMC
    Equal Opportu

