Lt. Gen. Stayce Harris, the U.S. Air Force assistant vice chief of staff, speaks during the 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. observance at the Pentagon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 16:12
|Photo ID:
|3123387
|VIRIN:
|170125-D-GY869-164
|Resolution:
|4829x3214
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170125-D-GY869-164 [Image 1 of 16], by SSgt Jette Carr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
