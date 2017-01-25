Michael Rhodes, the director of Administration and Management, speaks during the 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. observance at the Pentagon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2017.
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, 170125-D-GY869-081 [Image 1 of 16], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
