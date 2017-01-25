(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170125-D-GY869-089 [Image 11 of 16]

    170125-D-GY869-089

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs

    Michael Rhodes, the director of Administration and Management, speaks during the 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. observance at the Pentagon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2017.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170125-D-GY869-089 [Image 1 of 16], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    secretary of defense
    SecDef
    james mattis

