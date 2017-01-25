2017 Crash Exercise

Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel return their trucks after providing medical treatment to flight crew members injured during a simulated crash exercise Jan. 25, 2017 at Davidson Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The annual accident plan rehearsal provides training for aviators and first responders to test capabilities should a real life emergency occur. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aimee Fujikawa/Released)

