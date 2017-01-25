(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Crash Exercise [Image 4 of 6]

    2017 Crash Exercise

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aimee Fujikawa 

    DC National Guard

    Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel return their trucks after providing medical treatment to flight crew members injured during a simulated crash exercise Jan. 25, 2017 at Davidson Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The annual accident plan rehearsal provides training for aviators and first responders to test capabilities should a real life emergency occur. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aimee Fujikawa/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 14:35
    Photo ID: 3123145
    VIRIN: 170125-Z-GV051-4098
    Resolution: 3299x2191
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Crash Exercise [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Aimee Fujikawa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

