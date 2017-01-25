Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel provide medical treatment for injured flight crew members during a simulated crash exercise Jan. 25, 2017 at Davidson Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The annual accident plan rehearsal provides training for aviators and first responders to test capabilities should a real life emergency occur. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aimee Fujikawa/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 14:36
|Photo ID:
|3123144
|VIRIN:
|170125-Z-GV051-4088
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Crash Exercise [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Aimee Fujikawa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
