MCPON Speaks at Executive Leadership Symposium

170123-N-MD297-020 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 23, 2017) - Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Steven Giordano speaks to command master chiefs and senior enlisted leaders at the Command Senior Enlisted Leader Executive Leadership Symposium at the U.S. Fleet Forces Command. The symposium allowed senior enlisted leaders to train, discuss and combine their knowledge and experience to improve the readiness and effectiveness of Sailors and fleet operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Huey D. Younger Jr./Released)

