170123-N-MD297-009 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 23, 2017) - Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Steven Giordano speaks to Sailors from various commands in the Norfolk, Va. area on Naval Station Norfolk. Giordano answered questions and addressed concerns including tuition assistance, professional development, professional development and the Exceptional Family Member Program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Huey D. Younger Jr./Released)

Date Taken: 01.23.2017
Date Posted: 01.24.2017
Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
This work, MCPON Visits Norfolk Sailors [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Huey Younger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.