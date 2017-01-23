(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCPON Visits Norfolk Sailors [Image 3 of 3]

    MCPON Visits Norfolk Sailors

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Huey Younger 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    170123-N-MD297-009 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 23, 2017) - Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Steven Giordano speaks to Sailors from various commands in the Norfolk, Va. area on Naval Station Norfolk. Giordano answered questions and addressed concerns including tuition assistance, professional development, professional development and the Exceptional Family Member Program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Huey D. Younger Jr./Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 08:07
    Photo ID: 3120296
    VIRIN: 170123-N-MD297-009
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON Visits Norfolk Sailors [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Huey Younger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

