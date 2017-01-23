(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCPON Speaks at Executive Leadership Symposium [Image 1 of 3]

    MCPON Speaks at Executive Leadership Symposium

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Huey Younger 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    170123-N-MD297-022 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 23, 2017) - Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Steven Giordano speaks to command master chiefs and senior enlisted leaders at the Command Senior Enlisted Leader Executive Leadership Symposium at the U.S. Fleet Forces Command. The symposium allowed senior enlisted leaders to train, discuss and combine their knowledge and experience to improve the readiness and effectiveness of Sailors and fleet operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Huey D. Younger Jr./Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 08:07
    Photo ID: 3120302
    VIRIN: 170123-N-MD297-022
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 11.91 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON Speaks at Executive Leadership Symposium [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Huey Younger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    MCPON Speaks at Executive Leadership Symposium
    MCPON Speaks at Executive Leadership Symposium
    MCPON Visits Norfolk Sailors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MCPON
    Va
    fleet
    engagement
    command master chief
    Sailors
    Norfolk
    senior enlisted leaders

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT