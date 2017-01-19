U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron greet Gen. Tod Wolters, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, during a visit to Buechel Air Base, Germany, Jan. 19, 2017. The 702nd MUNSS is a geographically separated unit responsible for receipt, storage, maintenance and control of U.S. war reserve munitions in support of the German air force 33rd Fighter-Bomber Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 03:56
|Photo ID:
|3120137
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-DY094-142
|Resolution:
|4625x3239
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAFE commander visits Buechel Airmen [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
