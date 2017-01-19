USAFE commander visits Buechel Airmen

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron greet Gen. Tod Wolters, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, during a visit to Buechel Air Base, Germany, Jan. 19, 2017. The 702nd MUNSS is a geographically separated unit responsible for receipt, storage, maintenance and control of U.S. war reserve munitions in support of the German air force 33rd Fighter-Bomber Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)

