USAFE commander visits Buechel Airmen

German air force Capt. Sebastian Sutorious, briefs U.S. Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, on various security measures used at Buechel Air Base, Germany, Jan. 19, 2017. The 702nd MUNSS is a geographically separated unit responsible for receipt, storage, maintenance and control of U.S. war reserve munitions in support of the German air force 33rd Fighter-Bomber Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)

