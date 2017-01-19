(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAFE commander visits Buechel Airmen [Image 3 of 5]

    USAFE commander visits Buechel Airmen

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, GERMANY

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Dawn Weber 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    German air force Capt. Sebastian Sutorious, briefs U.S. Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, on various security measures used at Buechel Air Base, Germany, Jan. 19, 2017. The 702nd MUNSS is a geographically separated unit responsible for receipt, storage, maintenance and control of U.S. war reserve munitions in support of the German air force 33rd Fighter-Bomber Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 03:55
    Photo ID: 3120132
    VIRIN: 170119-F-DY094-090
    Resolution: 4773x3186
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE commander visits Buechel Airmen [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

