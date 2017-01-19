U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Horton, 52nd Fighter Wing vice commander, renders a salute as Gen. Tod Wolters, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, arrives at Buechel Air Base, Germany, Jan. 19, 2017. Wolters visited Buechel AB as part of a familiarization tour of the geographically separated units throughout the USAFE-AFAFRICA theatre.(U.S. Air Force Photo/Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 03:55 Photo ID: 3120128 VIRIN: 170119-F-DY094-010 Resolution: 4921x3251 Size: 1.66 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE commander visits Buechel Airmen [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.