170123-N-OY799-035 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 23, 2017) Lt. Cmdr. Freddie Koonce, from Kinston, North Carolina, explains flight deck operations to Commodore Andrew Betton, Commander UK Carrier Strike Group, in flight deck control aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW/AW) Kenneth Abbate/Released)

Date Taken: 09.10.2016 Date Posted: 01.23.2017