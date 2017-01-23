170123-N-OY799-012 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 23, 2017) Rear Adm. Charles

Williams, commander, Task Force 70, and Capt. Buzz Donnelly, commanding

officer of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald

Reagan (CVN 76), discuss carrier operations with Commodore Andrew Betton,

Commander UK Carrier Strike Group, on the flight deck. Ronald Reagan, the

flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends

the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the

Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist

2nd Class (SW/AW) Kenneth Abbate/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 21:58 Photo ID: 3117698 VIRIN: 170123-N-OY799-012 Resolution: 7014x4020 Size: 1.15 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Charles Williams, commander, Task Force 70, and Capt. Buzz Donnelly [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.