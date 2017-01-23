(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rear Adm. Charles Williams, commander, Task Force 70, and Capt. Buzz Donnelly [Image 3 of 4]

    Rear Adm. Charles Williams, commander, Task Force 70, and Capt. Buzz Donnelly

    AT SEA

    01.23.2017

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    170123-N-OY799-012 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 23, 2017) Rear Adm. Charles
    Williams, commander, Task Force 70, and Capt. Buzz Donnelly, commanding
    officer of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald
    Reagan (CVN 76), discuss carrier operations with Commodore Andrew Betton,
    Commander UK Carrier Strike Group, on the flight deck. Ronald Reagan, the
    flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends
    the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the
    Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist
    2nd Class (SW/AW) Kenneth Abbate/Released)

    VIRIN: 170123-N-OY799-012
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Charles Williams, commander, Task Force 70, and Capt. Buzz Donnelly [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Capt. Buzz Donnelly
    Rear Adm. Charles Williams

