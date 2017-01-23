170123-N-OY799-012 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 23, 2017) Rear Adm. Charles
Williams, commander, Task Force 70, and Capt. Buzz Donnelly, commanding
officer of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald
Reagan (CVN 76), discuss carrier operations with Commodore Andrew Betton,
Commander UK Carrier Strike Group, on the flight deck. Ronald Reagan, the
flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends
the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the
Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist
2nd Class (SW/AW) Kenneth Abbate/Released)
This work, Rear Adm. Charles Williams, commander, Task Force 70, and Capt. Buzz Donnelly [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
