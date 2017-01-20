(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HIANG conducts first Sentry Aloha of new year [Image 3 of 4]

    HIANG conducts first Sentry Aloha of new year

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    154th Wing Public Affairs

    An airman from the Minnesota Air National Guard's 148th Fighter Wing marshals in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 20, 2017. This is the first Sentry Aloha of the new year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Stan Pak/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 19:35
    Photo ID: 3117549
    VIRIN: 170120-Z-PW099-002
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIANG conducts first Sentry Aloha of new year [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Hawaii
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    U.S. Air Force
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    154th Wing
    Sentry Aloha 17

