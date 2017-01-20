HIANG conducts first Sentry Aloha of new year

A flight of four U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Minnesota Air National Guard's 148th Fighter Wing are taxiing to parking spots on the ramp at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 20, 2017. This is the first Sentry Aloha of the new year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Stan Pak/released)

