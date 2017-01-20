A flight of F-16 Fighting Falcon's await attention from the maintainers and crew chiefs of the Minnesota Air National Guard's 148th Fighter Wing. This is the first Sentry Aloha of the new year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Stan Pak/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 19:34 Photo ID: 3117559 VIRIN: 170120-Z-PW099-004 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 5.29 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HIANG conducts first Sentry Aloha of new year [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Stan Pak, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.