The 254th Transportation Battalion transitioned from a unit under the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade to one under the 50th Regional Support Group during a patching ceremony Sunday in West Palm Beach. The realignment allows the battalion to adopt more transportation companies and work for a bridge steeped in logistical support.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 17:06
|Photo ID:
|3117278
|VIRIN:
|170122-A-PO157-058
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Hometown:
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Patching ceremony paves the way for 254th Transportation to align mission [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Carmen Fleischmann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Patching ceremony paves the way for 254th Transportation to align mission
