Patching ceremony paves the way for 254th Transportation to align mission

The 254th Transportation Battalion transitioned from a unit under the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade to one under the 50th Regional Support Group during a patching ceremony Sunday in West Palm Beach. The realignment allows the battalion to adopt more transportation companies and work for a bridge steeped in logistical support.

