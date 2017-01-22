Patching ceremony paves the way for 254th Transportation to align mission

Commander of the Florida Army National Guard's 50th Regional Support Group, Col. Richard Elam, addresses the Soldiers of the 254th Transportation Battalion during their patching ceremony on Sunday in West Palm Beach. This event was particularly symbolic for Elam who served as battalion commander of the 254th from 2010-2013.

Date Taken: 01.22.2017
Location: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US